Director General of Somaliland’s Central Bank meets with his Djibouti and Ethiopian counterparts to foster cooperation

Director-General of the Central Bank of the breakaway region of Somaliland who is on official working visit in Djibouti held a meeting with his Djiboutian counterpart.

DG Mohamed Qassim Hussein met with Ahmed Osman, the Chairman of the Djibouti Central Bank to discuss bolstering cooperation between the two sides.

They both underscored the importance of closer cooperation between the two financial entities.

The visiting Somaliland central bank official extended gratitude to his host for the hospitality.

Hussein prior to his Djibouti visit, led a delegation of financiers to Ethiopia where met with Mamo Mihretu of the Central Bank of Ethiopia.

Their deliberations majorly focused on strengthening cooperation between the two financial institutions to foster economic development and growth.

During his visit, he also paid a courtesy visit to Somaliland embassy in Ethiopia.

He was warmly welcomed and received by the deputy ambassador Mr. Barkhad Mohamed Kaariye.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

