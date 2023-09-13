Somalia joins global efforts for biodiversity conservation as newest member of IPBES

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somalia has proudly announced its membership in the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), becoming the 114th nation to join this esteemed international body.

The decision was confirmed by Khadija Mohamed Al Makhzoumi, the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, during a media briefing on Monday.

Minister Al Makhzoumi emphasized that this membership is part of Somalia’s ongoing commitment to promoting scientific research and policy initiatives aimed at preserving and safeguarding the planet’s rich biodiversity.

In her statement, Minister Al Makhzoumi highlighted the importance of global collaboration in addressing the pressing challenges posed by biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation. By joining the IPBES, Somalia is actively contributing to the platform’s mission of providing sound scientific assessments and policy recommendations to governments and policymakers worldwide.

The IPBES serves as a crucial forum for governments, scientists, and experts to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and develop evidence-based strategies to protect and sustainably manage the world’s ecosystems and biodiversity.

As the newest member state, Somalia will have the opportunity to actively participate in this international dialogue and contribute its unique perspectives and experiences.

Somalia’s rich ecological diversity and unique ecosystems hold immense value not only for the nation but for the global community as well. By joining forces with the IPBES, Somalia can leverage the platform’s resources and expertise to address critical issues such as habitat loss, species extinction, climate change impacts, and sustainable resource management.

The membership in the IPBES reflects Somalia’s broader commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability. The federal government has been actively implementing policies and initiatives to protect and restore its natural resources, promote climate resilience, and ensure the well-being of its citizens and future generations.

