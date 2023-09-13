Al-Shabaab destroys largest water well in recently liberated El-Garas district

Al-Shabaab militants reportedly demolished the largest water well in the recently liberated district of El-Garas, dealing a severe blow to the local population’s access to clean water.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by communities in the Galgadud region.

Galmudug State authorities revealed that the group had strategically planted mines throughout the district, including within the water well itself. This reprehensible act not only disrupts vital water supplies but also poses a significant threat to the safety and well-being of the local population.

In a further display of brutality, the militants also targeted a water tanker en route to deliver much-needed water to the civilian population. This attack shows the group’s disregard for the basic needs and humanitarian rights of the communities they seek to control.

El-Garas district was marred by another devastating incident the day prior. Two prominent figures, Mohamed Mohamud Ahmed, widely known as Mohamed Yare, a respected member of the Galmudug Parliament, and Abdullahi Ibrahim Shaaciye, a dedicated member of the Dhusamareb Local Council, lost their lives in a landmine explosion. These individuals, along with other politicians, had ventured into the district to assess the situation following its liberation from the grip of al-Shabaab militants.

While the Somali Defense Ministry issued a concise statement acknowledging the successful liberation of El-Garas by the army, it notably omitted any mention of casualties or the bomb attack.

