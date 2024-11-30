Hundreds of Somali Gorgor unit commandos graduated on Friday from an advanced training program in Türkiye, marking a significant step in bolstering Somalia’s fight against al-Shabaab militants.

The training, conducted under a bilateral agreement between Mogadishu and Ankara, focused on equipping the elite soldiers with skills to address complex security challenges in the Horn of Africa.

“Today in Isparta, Turkey, we held a crucial closing ceremony to enhance our agreement on constructing and strengthening the Somali Armed Forces,” the Somali Embassy in Türkiye announced on X.

Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur praised Türkiye’s unwavering support, describing it as vital for Somalia’s peace and security.

During his meeting with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz earlier this week, Nur reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to strengthening ties with Türkiye across various sectors.

Türkiye has been a steadfast ally, aiding Somalia in defense, education, health care, and infrastructure development.

It also operates its largest overseas military training base in Mogadishu, a cornerstone in Somalia’s military revival.

This graduation underscores the deepening partnership between the nations and Somalia’s ongoing efforts to rebuild its security forces amid persistent threats from al-Shabaab.