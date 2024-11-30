The World Food Program (WFP) has suspended all humanitarian operations in Somalia’s SSC-Khaatumo region, citing escalating insecurity and repeated looting of critical food aid.

The decision follows the theft of 95 metric tons of supplies in Buhodle district within three days, leaving over 51,900 people without assistance.

The stolen aid, intended for 8,655 vulnerable households, included provisions for malnourished children, pregnant women, and displaced families.

WFP Somalia Country Director El-Khidir Daloum described the suspension as “difficult but necessary,” urging local authorities to restore security and protect humanitarian workers.

Former Puntland Minister of Planning Mohamed S. Farole called for WFP to engage directly with SSC-Khaatumo authorities, highlighting longstanding politicization of aid in the region.

SSC-Khaatumo remains a hotspot for political and clan tensions, with ongoing clashes exacerbating instability.

The suspension is a significant setback for the region, heavily reliant on international aid amidst Somalia’s broader humanitarian crisis, where 6.6 million face acute food insecurity.

WFP has urged urgent action, warning, “Without a secure environment, the most vulnerable communities will suffer.”