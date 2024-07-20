Mogadishu, Somalia – In a bold move to address the proliferation of illegal weapons and strengthen national security, the Somali government has taken decisive action during an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers in Mogadishu on Friday evening.

The two key decisions made during the meeting were the approval of a draft bill to establish an Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission, and the issuance of a resolution to tighten the management of weapons and ammunition within the country.

The weapons management resolution, a significant step in the government’s efforts to curb the flow of illicit arms, imposes a comprehensive ban on the sale, trade, import, export, manufacture, transfer, and distribution of all types of arms and military supplies entering or leaving Somalia.

It also prohibits illegal brokering activities related to arms or military supplies within the country.

The resolution limits the legal possession of arms to light weapons, such as AK-47s and pistols, which must be registered with the respective Ministries of Internal Security at both the federal and state levels.

Violators face the confiscation of their illegal arms and military supplies, as well as surveillance and legal action.

The implementation of the resolution is entrusted to the Ministry of Internal Security and the security ministries of the federal member states, who are required to work closely with the Central Monitoring Department (CMD) of the National Security Office and provide regular reports to the National Security Council.

This decisive move comes in the wake of a deadly incident earlier this week in Abudwak district, where at least 12 people were killed in clashes between government soldiers and local militias over two truckloads of illegally imported weapons from Ethiopia. The seized arms included heavy machine guns, assault rifles, and ammunition, highlighting the urgent need to address the proliferation of illicit weapons.

The roots of this crisis can be traced back to the long-standing arms embargo on Somalia, which has been in place since 1992 in an effort to curb the flow of weapons into the country and prevent further destabilization.

Despite these restrictions, the Somali government has faced ongoing challenges in stemming the tide of illicit arms, as evidenced by the recent incident in Abudwak.

The Council of Ministers’ approval of the draft bill for an Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission is also a significant step towards ensuring a transparent and inclusive electoral process, a key priority for the Somali government.

While the council did not provide details about the commission, the government has previously emphasized its commitment to holding a one-person-one-vote election.