Former Presidents Voice Concerns over Constitution Amendments, Accuse President Mohamud of Ignoring Calls

Former Somali Presidents Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed have expressed their concerns over the ongoing process of amending and reviewing the country’s Constitution.

The two former leaders have accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of disregarding their appeals to halt the amendments, warning that such actions could pose a threat to the legitimacy and existence of the Somali government.

In separate statements released on Friday night, both Farmajo and Sharif underscored the potential dangers associated with approving the amended proposal.

They called on the Parliament to carefully reconsider their decision, highlighting the importance of preserving the stability and integrity of the country.

Furthermore, the former presidents accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of harbouring ambitions to consolidate power by gaining control over both houses of Parliament.

They expressed concerns that such a move could impede government accountability and undermine the democratic principles upon which Somalia’s governance system is built.

The bicameral federal Parliament is scheduled to convene in a joint session today in Mogadishu to vote on the amended provisional Constitution.

The outcome of this vote carries immense significance, as it will determine whether the proposed amendments become a catalyst for progress or a detrimental step backwards for the nation.

The amendments, put forth by the Independent Constitutional Review and Implementation Commission, have generated intense debate and speculation throughout Somalia.

Supporters argue that the proposed changes will address existing gaps and strengthen the country’s governance framework.

Conversely, critics raise concerns about potential repercussions, including the erosion of democratic principles and the concentration of power within the executive branch.

The Somali people anxiously await the outcome of the parliamentary vote, hoping that the decision made will lead the nation towards progress, stability, and a brighter future.

