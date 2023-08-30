Somalia and US sign $92.6M development agreement to boost Somalia’s growth & governance

The Federal Government of Somalia and the United States have officially signed a Development Objective Assistance Agreement (DOAG) worth $92.6 million.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, marks a significant step forward in the enduring partnership between the two nations.

The signing ceremony took place with the presence of Somalia’s Planning, Investment and Economic Development Minister, Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah, Minister of Finance, Bihi Iman Egeh, and Mr. Shane Dixon, the Chargé d’Affaires to Somalia, representing the United States. Minister Sheikh Farah expressed his gratitude for the historic collaboration, stating,

“I had the privilege of co-signing this historic DOAG with the Government of the United States. This collaboration aims to build resilience, stimulate our economic growth, and enhance governance.”

The significance of the agreement was underscored by the US Embassy, which highlighted its importance through a tweet: “Honored to stand alongside Minister BeeneBeene & Minister Bihi Egeh to sign an important assistance agreement for $92.6M in USAIDSomalia development funds.

This agreement builds upon 17 years of U.S. development assistance to Somalia, our joint vision for resilience, and our shared commitment to a prosperous future.”

The DOAG represents a strategic framework that leverages the mutual interests of both nations, envisioning a robust, stable, and prosperous Somalia.

The allocated funds will be directed towards critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare, with the aim of propelling Somalia’s overall development. This agreement not only endorses Somalia’s efforts towards economic rejuvenation but also serves as an impetus for international collaboration.

The United States has long been a steadfast partner to Somalia, extending support beyond humanitarian aid to include military assistance in the ongoing fight against the Al-Shabaab militants.

Over the past 17 years, the United States has played a crucial role in supporting Somalia’s development initiatives. This new agreement builds upon the existing foundation of U.S. development assistance and reinforces the joint vision for resilience shared by both nations.

With the signing of this DOAG, Somalia has taken a significant stride towards achieving its development goals.

