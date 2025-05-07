The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Amb. Abdisalam Omer Ali, received the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia, Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi, at his office in Mogadishu on Wednesday during a courtesy visit.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral relations between Somalia and Qatar.

The discussions focused on enhancing mutual cooperation, promoting economic and development partnerships, and exploring new opportunities for deeper collaboration in areas of shared interest.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing ties between the two brotherly nations, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation in achieving sustainable development and regional stability.