Naivasha, Kenya— In a strategic move to bolster regional preparedness and resilience against natural disasters, Somalia has officially joined a $40 million initiative—WISER Action First – Eastern Africa—aimed at strengthening early warning systems and disaster response capacity across East Africa. The four-year project was launched in Naivasha, Kenya, with Somalia represented by the Chairperson of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mr. Mohamud Maalim Abdulle.

The official inauguration of the WISER Action First program took place on May 6, 2025, in Naivasha, Kenya, with participation from high-ranking officials, climate experts, and disaster risk specialists from across the East African region. The initiative is being funded by the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and will be implemented through a consortium of national disaster management authorities and meteorological agencies in the East African region. Somalia’s participation will be spearheaded by SoDMA in collaboration with the Somali Meteorological Agency and other technical partners. Other participating countries include Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Tanzania.

East Africa has been increasingly affected by climate-induced disasters such as droughts, floods, and locust invasions. Somalia, in particular, has experienced one of the longest and most devastating droughts in its history, followed by recurrent flooding in key riverine regions. These disasters have displaced millions and exacerbated humanitarian crises in already fragile communities.

The WISER Action First program—short for Weather and Climate Information Services for Early Resilience—aims to address gaps in multi-hazard early warning systems and ensure that vulnerable populations receive timely and actionable weather-related alerts. By improving risk communication and community preparedness, the project seeks to reduce the impact of future disasters and improve resilience at the local level.

Speaking at the launch event, SoDMA Chairman Mr. Mohamud Maalim Abdulle hailed the timing and relevance of the initiative.

“This project could not have come at a better time. Somalia, like much of the region, is in dire need of robust early warning mechanisms to minimize the damage caused by increasingly frequent and severe climate-related hazards,” he stated.

He emphasized that the project would help fill existing gaps in hazard alert systems and provide critical tools for disaster preparedness in Somalia and beyond.

Over the course of four years, the project will invest in:

Enhancing national early warning systems

Training government personnel and local responders

Promoting cross-border data sharing and regional cooperation

Supporting the integration of climate data into local planning

The initiative will particularly focus on community-centered approaches, ensuring that pastoralist and agrarian populations—who are among the most vulnerable—can access, understand, and respond to early warnings in real time.

Following the launch, Mr. Cabdulle held a bilateral meeting with senior representatives of the UK’s FCDO, the project’s primary donor. He expressed his deep appreciation for the UK’s continued support to Somalia, particularly in the fields of climate resilience, disaster risk reduction, and humanitarian response.

In his closing remarks, he urged all implementing partners to ensure transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness throughout the project lifecycle so that “every citizen, regardless of location, can benefit equally.”

The launch of the WISER Action First initiative marks a major step forward in regional collaboration to confront the mounting threat of climate disasters. As Somalia embarks on this partnership, it signals a renewed commitment to building a more resilient future—one where science, policy, and local communities come together to save lives and protect livelihoods.