Beledweyne— Somalia’s Minister of Petroleum and Minerals, Dahir Shire Mohamed, has issued an impassioned plea for peace following the outbreak of deadly inter-clan fighting in the Miirdacay area of Matabaan district, located in the volatile Hiiraan region. The clashes, which began on Tuesday morning, have already resulted in multiple casualties and have raised concerns over worsening instability in central Somalia.

The conflict erupted in the early hours of Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in the rural area of Miirdacay—an agrarian and grazing hub situated between the Hiiraan and Galgaduud regions. Known for seasonal migration routes and resource competition, the area has long been a flashpoint for clan-based tensions, particularly during the dry season.

The fighting reportedly involves militia groups from two clans inhabiting bordering regions of Hiiraan and Galgaduud. While local officials have not disclosed the specific clan names to avoid inflaming tensions, sources say the violence stems from long-standing land and grazing disputes that have escalated into armed confrontations. Government officials, regional leaders, traditional elders, and religious scholars have all been called upon to mediate the situation and prevent further bloodshed.

Clan clashes in Somalia often emerge from deep-rooted grievances related to land ownership, water access, and political marginalization. In Matabaan and broader Hiiraan, these tensions are amplified by limited state authority, weak judicial systems, and the presence of armed militia loyal to local sub-clans.

Despite ongoing national counter-terrorism efforts against Al-Shabaab, clan-based conflicts remain one of the most enduring internal threats to Somalia’s security and political stability. Experts warn that such conflicts distract from national priorities and create fertile ground for extremist groups to exploit local grievances.

In a strongly worded statement issued in Mogadishu, Minister Dahir Shire Mohamed called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities” and emphasized the social and moral consequences of continued fighting.

“Based on the importance of peace for society, I am sending a call for peace to the brotherly clans involved in the conflict,” the minister stated. “I appeal to traditional elders, scholars, youth, and intellectuals to work for reconciliation and prevent further bloodshed. In war, a son dies—not a son is born.” The Hiiraan regional administration also released a press statement condemning the violence and warning against the erosion of community cohesion. “There is no clan war in heaven, and there is no progress in clan war,” read part of the release. “The people of Hiiraan must abandon destructive cultural practices and pursue genuine reconciliation.”

Hiiraan Governor Ali Jeyte Osman has reportedly deployed local security forces to the conflict zone with orders to de-escalate tensions and enforce a ceasefire. The governor has also initiated outreach to elders from both communities to broker an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations have raised concerns about the displacement of pastoralist families and disruption to vital services in the area. Several families are believed to have fled the area to avoid becoming caught in the crossfire.

Efforts are now underway to initiate dialogue between the warring clans, with the Ministry of Interior and federal mediation teams expected to join reconciliation talks. However, analysts caution that sustainable peace will require more than just ceasefires; long-term solutions such as inclusive governance, equitable resource sharing, and strengthened local justice systems are essential.