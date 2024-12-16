Ahmed Maalim Fiqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia ,had a phone call conversation with Dr. Badr Abdel-Aty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of the Arab Republic of Egypt on Sunday.

They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in all political and economic fields in line with the aspirations of the two brotherly countries.

During the call, the importance of following up on the results of the trilateral summit held in Asmara between Somalia, Egypt, and Eritrea on October 10, 2024, was discussed.

Dr. Badr Abdel-Aty emphasized Egypt’s unwavering support for the Federal Government of Somalia in respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its continued support in combating terrorism and achieving security and stability.

The two ministers agreed to continue bolstering bilateral coordination and prepare for the upcoming trilateral ministerial meeting between the foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, and Eritrea, in implementation of the directives of the senior leadership of the three countries to enhance coordination and consultation on regional and international issues of common interest.

Minister Fiqi shared with the Egyptian government the outcome of the trilateral talks between Turkey, Somalia, and Ethiopia, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agreement midwifed by Turkish President Recep Dayyib Erdogan in Ankara culminated in the resolution of the year long diplomatic dispute between the two countries following the signing of controversial agreement by Ethiopia and Somaliland on the access of the Red Sea.