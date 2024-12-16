The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on Sunday chaired the National Security Council meeting held today at the National Security Office.

The meeting focused on the overall security situation and the transition plan for the ATMIS operation.

During the meeting, the strategy to strengthen national security and complete the reform of the Somali military was discussed. This is particularly important as Somali forces are currently taking over security in areas vacated by the ATMIS peacekeeping mission.

The preparations for the new AUSSOM operation which are underway was also covered in the meeting.

President Mohamud called on the security commanders to bolster the security in the country and enhance the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, his Deputy, Salah Ahmed Jama, the ministers who are members of the National Security Council, and the commanders of the national armed forces.