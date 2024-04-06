Somali Security Forces Repulse Al-Shabaab Attack in Bal’ad

In a brazen assault, Somali security forces repelled an attack launched by the notorious extremist group Al-Shabaab on army checkpoints in Bal’ad, situated approximately 30 km north of Mogadishu.

The attack commenced with a series of explosive blasts, followed by a fierce exchange of gunfire between the militants and the stationed security forces, as reported by residents in Bal’ad town, located in the Middle Shabelle region.

Disturbing images captured in the aftermath of the attack reveal the extent of destruction caused by the explosions, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The precise number of casualties remains undisclosed, given the ongoing security operations being conducted by the forces in the neighbourhood.

With a history of launching assaults against military checkpoints and government installations, Al-Shabaab continues to pose a significant threat to the stability and security of the region.

