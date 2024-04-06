SODMA commissioner bids farewell to Turkish citizens injured in Mogadishu attack

Somali National Disaster Management Agency Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim and other officials of the Federal Government on Friday farewell to citizens of Turkiye at the Adan Adde Airport.

These were being repatriated after suffering injuries from a covert attack by the Al-Shabab.

The Commissioner extended condolences to Ambassador Alper Aktaş of #Turkiye on behalf of the people and the Government of Somalia for the tragic incident, praying for eternal peace for the deceased and a swift recovery for the injured.

The Turkish citizens were engaged in a noble humanitarian effort, providing iftar meals to underprivileged families in the city of Mogadishu.

Al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

