The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, conducted a working visit to the Ministry of Defense headquarters on Sunday.

During his visit, the President held extensive meetings with the commanders of the Somali Armed Forces and the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) to discuss ongoing efforts and strategies aimed at eliminating extremist groups that continue to destabilize the country.

In a series of high-level discussions, President Mohamud emphasized the need to accelerate military operations and intelligence efforts to eliminate extremist threats, particularly those posed by Al-Shabaab and other terror cells. He reiterated his government’s commitment to strengthening national security and ensuring the safety of Somali citizens across the country.

Additionally, President Mohamud was briefed by the leadership of the Somali National Army (SNA) on the current security situation.

They provided comprehensive updates on recent military operations, as well as the challenges and progress made in the fight against extremism.

The President expressed his support for the Somali forces and commended their bravery, resilience, and dedication in safeguarding the nation.

The visit comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance coordination between military and intelligence agencies, ensuring more effective operations against violent extremism and terrorism in Somalia.

It also signals the President’s focus on addressing security issues, which remain critical to Somalia’s stability and progress.

President Mohamud concluded the visit by reiterating the importance of continued collaboration with international partners and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to securing a peaceful and prosperous future for Somalia.