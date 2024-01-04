Somali National Disaster Agency distributes relief aid to poor families in Mogadishu

The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has on Wednesday provided food assistance to 500 families of special need and those from poor background in the capital Mogadishu.

The families who received the relief assistance at the Mother’s House in Hamarweyne District were selected from the various districts encompassing the capital city.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Somali National disaster agency for its timely response saying the aid would go a long way in alleviating their suffering.

SODMA senior officials who conducted the distribution exercise pledged the unwavering commitment by the agency to continue rendering support to the vulnerable and needy people in the society and those affected by the El-Nino induced floods.

The disaster agency recently stepped up relief assistance to thousands of families severely impacted by climate change, drought and floods across the country.

