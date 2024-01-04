Somalia government dismisses IGAD statement on relation with Ethiopia; demands apology and withdrawal

Somalia Federal Government has strongly rejected the statement by Executive Secretary of IGAD Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu regarding the relations between the Federal Republic of Somalia and Ethiopia.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the Somalia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said that the statement by IGAD is biased and falls short of condemning the Ethiopian government for its actions on violating the territorial integrity of Somalia contrary to the existing constitutive laws of the AU, UN, IGAD and Arab league.

” The statement unfortunately falls short of condemning the Ethiopian Government for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia, contrary to the fundamental principles of the UN, AU, IGAD, and other international laws,” read the statement in part.

The Federal government urged the regional bloc to immediately withdraw the statement, apologise and take the necessary action.

Earlier on Wednesday, Executive Secretary of IGAD, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, called on Somalia and Ethiopia to resolve their diplomatic row in a peaceful and amicable manner.

On Monday Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland reached an agreement in Addis Ababa that would pave way for Ethiopia to establish naval base for its marine operations giving on the Red Sea.

However, Somalia government has termed the deal unlawful and unenforceable since it deemed it violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

