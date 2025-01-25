General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, Commander of the Somali National Army (SNA) Land Forces, accompanied by Hiran Regional Administration officials, SNA officers, and local security forces, conducted an inspection visit on Friday in the areas of Aboorey, Yasooman, Abdhaare, and other regions between the districts of Halgan and Buulo Burde.

The purpose of General Sahal Abdullahi Omar’s visit was to oversee and expedite operations aimed at eliminating terrorism in the region.

Furthermore, General Sahal Abdullahi Omar praised the bravery and efforts of the Somali National Army soldiers and local forces, commending their effective strategies in confronting the enemy.

Following the inspection, the General held special meetings with the Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency, Abdullahi Sanbaloolshe, and the Presidential Envoy for Local Security Affairs, Ali Jayte Osman, to discuss and accelerate ongoing military operations.