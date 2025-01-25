The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is on an official visit to Egypt, held a meeting with the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Al-Yamaahi.

During the meeting, the President shared with Speaker Al-Yamaahi how Somalia values the role of the Arab Parliament in supporting the country’s sovereignty, unity, and independence, which the Parliament has consistently highlighted on regional and international platforms.

Additionally, the President emphasized the commitment of the Somali government to strengthen cooperation between Somalia and the Arab Parliament, exchange expertise, and align decisions on regional Arab issues.

For his part, Speaker Mohamed Ahmed Al-Yamaahi praised the cooperation between Somalia and Arab countries in supporting Arab causes.

He also commended President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s strategic vision regarding the upcoming elections, combating terrorism, and liberating territories held by extremists.