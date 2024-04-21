Somali minister of interior meets officials from SODMA, National Identification and Registration Authority and Commission of Refugees

Somalia Federal Government Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation minister on Saturday Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh met with the leadership of the Ministry’s agencies, the National Identification and Registration Authority, the Somali Disaster Management Agency, and the National Commission for Refugees and IDPs.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed by the Commissioners of the Somali Disaster Management Agency and the National Commission for Refugees and IDPs as well as the Director General of the National Identification and Registration Authority on the works and plans of the agencies.

The Minister applauded the remarkable work by the agencies in fostering help to the Somali community and providing critical government Identification cards.

He underscored the significance of closer cooperation between the agencies in bolstering services and humanitarian aid to the Somali people who are grappling with myriad challenges resulting from diverse effects of natural calamities.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister Abdihakim Ashkir.

