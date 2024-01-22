Somali military special Danab Commandos conduct water supplies for vulnerable families in Aaad town, Mudug region

Somali National Army ( SNA) troops have on Sunday conducted water trucking for vulnerable families in Aad town, Mudug region in Galmudug regional State.

The special forces of the SNA commandos of Danab troops of the 163th division of the 16th brigade were involved in the distribution exercise that benefited several vulnerable families adversely affected by the scarcity of water and lack of proper health care following years of being under the patronage of Al-Shabab militant group.

Families that benefited from the water supplies extended appreciations to the SNA personnel for their timely support saying that they were on the brink of death because of the lack of the precious commodity important for human survival.

The commandant of the elite special force who spoke during the distribution exercise reiterated their unwavering commitment to bolstering community services and humanitarian support to the Somali people severely impacted by natural calamities compounded by Al-Shabab insurgency.

Aad town is among the towns recently liberated from the grip of Al-Shabab militant group who have been controlling the area for dozens of years leaving the residents to live from hand to mouth due to lack of essential human needs.

This is the first time that the Somali National Army is involved in humanitarian intervention for the Somali population who are reeling from decades of civil war and turmoil.

The SNA personnel conducted similar exercises in several parts of the country especially in South West end Jubaland States which have been devastated by the recent flooding.

