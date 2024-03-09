Somali military Chief visits Qorillow army base to evaluate the situation of the officers at the camp

Somali National Army Commander Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin has on Friday visited the SNA army base in Qorillow in Middle Shabelle region.

The purpose of the visit by the commander was to assess the general situation of the officers stationed at the camp.

During his visit, the army commander received debriefing from commanding officers based at the camp about the security situation in the area and the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group.

Gen. Muhyiddin commended the officers for their bravery in combatting with the terror group and called on to foster and strengthen the war against insurgency which has gained momentum across the country.

He pledged the Somali Federal Government to uplifting the welfare of the officers stationed in the region by refurnishing army base to make it a habitable place for the officers.

The visit by the SNA Chief underscored the Somali government undertaking to supporting the army during this critical time as they continue to continue to dismantle the Al-Shabab terror network from the Horn of Africa Nation.

