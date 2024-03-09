SODMA receives second batch of humanitarian aid from UAE government in Mogadishu

The Somali Disaster Management Agency has on Friday received the second shipment of humanitarian relief assistance from the United Arab Emirates.

Abdirahman Wahid, the assistant to the Chairman of the Disaster Management Agency, received the donation from representatives of the UAE Embassy at Aden Abdulle International Airport in the capital Mogadishu.

According to a statement from SODMA, the agency is in the coming days expected to embark on distributing the relief aid to vulnerable Somali population who have been severely impacted by the recent El-Nino floods and other natural disasters.

On Monday, the National Disaster agency similarly received a donation of humanitarian supplies from the government of the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Ahmed A. Adan, the Deputy Commissioner of SODMA, along with other agency directors, warmly received the donation from UAE officials at the Embassy in Mogadishu.

The humanitarian aid from UAE is part of ongoing efforts to support the vulnerable families as the holy month of Ramadhan approaches.

Somalia’s Federal Government declared a state of emergency in October last year after extreme weather exacerbated by El Nino destroyed homes, roads and other critical infrastructure.

The relentless El-Nino weather phenomenon also devastated livelihoods and decimated crops affecting more than 1 million and forcing thousands of others to seek shelter in Internally Displaced Persons IDPs camps in the country.

Since the onset of the flooding, SODMA has heightened and enhanced humanitarian activities and efforts aimed at helping the Somali people affected by the intense torrential rainfall and curtailing the effects of the floods.

