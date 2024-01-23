Somali military and U.S forces jointly kill four Al-Shabaab members in Kismayo town

Somali National Army in collaboration with the U.S forces command on Monday killed four Al-Shabaab insurgents after a successive operation which was carried out at about 45 kilometers northeast of Kismayo town, the administrative capital of Jubaland regional State.

According to a statement from the Somali Ministry of Information the earmarked militants were regrouping and reorganizing themselves at the area during the operation.

The ministry further clarified that there were civilians causalities recorded during the operation.

Al-Shabaab has large presence in Jubbaland regional State where they coordinate their attacks from across the country.

The group has in recent days been encountering significant losses in terms of personnel and territory following heightened military operations across the Horn of Africa Nation especially in central and southern parts.

The killing of the four militants comes barely two days after Somali National Army backed by the International Partners killed 7 al-Shabab militants on Friday following massive operations which were conducted at Fidow area close to Mahaday district in Middle Shabelle in Southern Somalia.

Since 2006, the rebels have been trying to topple and destabilize the Somalia’s central government and establish rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The outlawed terror outfit despite suffering huge setbacks in frontiines has increased its attacks across the country.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an all out war against the Al- Qaeda affiliate group when he came to power in May last year.

