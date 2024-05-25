Garowe, Puntland -The President of the Puntland State, Mr. Said Abdullahi Deni, recently inaugurated the Puntland Certificate Examination in the capital city of Garowe. The event, which was attended by a host of government officials, including the Minister of Education and Higher Education, Mr. Fu’ad Abshir Ahmed, stressed the administration’s commitment to improving and enhancing the education sector.

President Deni emphasized the importance of the examination, stating that the government will provide special priority and encouragement to students who excel in the test.

This strategic move aims to incentivize academic excellence and foster a culture of learning and achievement among the youth of Puntland.

Echoing the President’s sentiments, the Minister of Education and Higher Education, Mr. Fu’ad Abshir Ahmed, urged students to maintain discipline and ensure the orderliness of the examinations.

He stressed the importance of creating a serene environment conducive to focused and productive testing.

The inauguration ceremony was also graced by the presence of other high-ranking government officials, including the Minister of State of the Puntland Presidency, Mr. Abdifatah Mohamed Abdinur, the Director General of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Mr. Mohamed Ali Noor (Juba), the Director General of the Presidency, Mr. Mohamed Jama Abdirahman, the Director of Puntland Examinations, Mr. Mohamud Mohamud Mohamed Said (Caynsane), and representatives from the regional and district-level education associations.

This initiative by the Puntland Regional Government underscores its unwavering commitment to improving the quality of education and creating a brighter future for the region’s youth.

By prioritizing academic excellence and fostering a conducive learning environment, the administration aims to unlock the full potential of Puntland’s students and propel the region towards a more prosperous and educated society.