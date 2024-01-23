Hirshabelle State leader Ali Gudlawe arrives in Garowe for the inauguration ceremony of President Said Abdullahi Deni

Hirshabelle State President, Ali Abdullahi Gudlawe and his accompanying delegation has on Tuesday arrived in Garowe, the administrative capital of Puntland State.

Upon his arrival at the General Mohamed Abshir Airport airport, the Hirshabelle State leader was warmly received by his Puntland counterpart Said Abdullahi Deni flanked by council ministers, members of the regional parliament, senior government officials and members of the public.

Gudlawe is among dignitaries who are slated to attend the upcoming inauguration ceremony of President Said Abdullahi Deni who won re-election recently.

The Hirshabelle State leader once again congratulated Deni for his re- election.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday this week.

Former and current Somali leaders are also expected to arrive in the regional State in the coming days for the ceremony.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is among leaders who are expected to grace this auspicious occasion signifying unity and collaboration among the federal and state levels of government.

