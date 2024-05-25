Khadija Mohamed Al Makhzoumi , the Minister of Environment and Climate Change has commended the Council of Ministers for approving the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Regulation.

Al Makhzoumi, expressed gratitude to the Somali cabinet for approving the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Regulation on Thursday.

The Council of Ministers which convened under the leadership of Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre for its weekly meeting also approved several other resolutions including the agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Investment between Somalia and the UAE.

The agreement submitted by the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development will strengthen economic ties and ensure a prosperous future for our nation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, the regulation promotes a system that supports assessment of environmental and social impacts prior to implementation of any project.

The regulation is not only premised on international guidelines but also the Environmental Protection and Management Act 2024.