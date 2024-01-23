President Mohamud meets his predecessor in Doha and discuss current security and political situation in the country

Somalia President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who is on a working visit to Qatar, has on Monday held meeting with the former Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo in Doha.

They discussed range of issues bedeviling the country including the country’s security and Political and the humanitarian situation unfolding on the ground.

President Mohamud briefed his predecessor the current ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab militant group which have gained weight across the country.

They also discussed the importance of the recent achievement made by the country Primarily in the lifting of the decades long arms embargo and the debt relief.

Farmaajo applauded Mahamud for his relentless to getting rid of Al-Shabab from the country and the recent accomplishments achieved by Somalia in different areas including joining of the East African Community bloc.

They both underscored the importance of future cooperation between the current and former leaders in a bid to ensure the country makes strides in the economic and national development and for the benefit of the Somali people who are reeling from decades of civil war and insurgency.

