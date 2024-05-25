Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Saturday congratulated Eritrea on its 33rd anniversary of its Independence day.

The President in a statement carried on Villa Somalia’s , the Presidential Palace X handle formerly Twitter, recognized the shared history and enduring bonds between the two nations.

“H.E. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud extends his heartfelt greetings to the Government and people of Eritrea on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of their Independence Day. The people of Somalia join in commemorating Eritrea’s hard-fought journey to sovereignty, further recognizing the shared history and enduring bonds between our two nations”, read the statement.

Eritrea and Somalia have maintained good working diplomatic and multi-faceted cooperation including security since the regime of former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

Eritrea has over the years, trained Somali security forces counting over 10, 000 encompassing different components from the military cadets to police contingent.

The Independence Day of Eritrea is one of the most important public holidays in the country. It is observed on May 24 every year.

On this day in 1991, Eritrean People’s Liberation Front forces moved into the capital Asmara, reinstating independence, following a 30-year war against the Ethiopian military regime.