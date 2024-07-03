The Ministry of Education of the Federal Government of Somalia has announced plans to recruit an additional 3,000 teachers, building on the success of a similar drive last year.

State Minister of Education Nuura Mustaf Mukhtaar revealed the ministry’s latest initiative, emphasizing that the recruitment effort will prioritize opportunities for Somali teachers in Mogadishu and other regional states.

The application portal for the teacher recruitment program is now open, with the hiring process set to commence starting from July 2, 2024.

“The Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Education is pleased to announce the second phase of Somali teacher recruitment, with 3,000 teachers to be hired,” Mukhtaar said.

The teacher recruitment drive will take place across Somalia, with the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Education overseeing the process.

The latest teacher recruitment plan is part of the Somali government’s broader efforts to strengthen the country’s education system and provide more opportunities for Somali educators.

The Ministry has stated that special priority will be given to female teachers, with 30% of the 3,000 positions reserved for women. This follows last year’s successful recruitment of 3,000 teachers, who are now serving in various educational institutions under the Ministry’s purview.

The announcement of the new teacher recruitment drive comes at a critical juncture for Somalia’s education sector, which has long grappled with challenges such as a shortage of qualified teachers, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to quality education, particularly in rural and conflict-affected areas.

Over the past decade, the Somali government, with the support of international partners, has made concerted efforts to rebuild and reform the education system, which was severely disrupted by years of civil war and political instability.

The recruitment of additional teachers is seen as a key step in expanding educational opportunities and improving learning outcomes for Somali children and youth.