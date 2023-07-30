Somali Forces and Locals Plan Final Offensive Against Al-Shabaab in Galgadud Region

Somalia’s National Armed Forces, in collaboration with local communities in the Galgadud region, are preparing for a final push to liberate towns and villages that remain under the control of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

The Galgadud region has long been a stronghold for Al-Shabaab, with the group using the area as a base from which to launch attacks on government and civilian targets throughout the country. Over the years, the Somali military has made significant progress in pushing Al-Shabaab out of the region, but pockets of resistance remain.

Now, the National Armed Forces, with the support of local communities, are planning to launch a final offensive to root out the remaining Al-Shabaab fighters and restore peace and security to the region. The operation is expected to involve a combination of military action and community-led initiatives aimed at disrupting Al-Shabaab’s support networks and undermining its influence in the region.

The offensive comes as part of a wider effort by the Somali government to establish peace and stability throughout the country. Over the past few years, the government has made significant progress in its efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, with the support of international partners and regional allies.

However, the fight against terrorism remains an ongoing challenge, and the government continues to work tirelessly to strengthen its security forces, improve governance and service delivery, and promote economic development and job creation.

The upcoming offensive in Galgadud is just one of many steps being taken by the government to achieve these goals. By working closely with local communities and building strong partnerships with international partners, the Somali government is taking a proactive approach to addressing the complex security challenges facing the country.

As the final push to liberate the remaining towns and villages in the Galgadud region approaches, the people of Somalia stand united in their determination to defeat terrorism and build a brighter future for their country. Despite the challenges ahead, there is a sense of optimism and hope that with continued effort and cooperation, Somalia can emerge as a stable, prosperous, and peaceful nation.

