Somali Defence Chief Inspects Military Camps After Deadly Attack

Somalia’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuyidin, recently conducted an inspection of the General Daud and General Dhago-Badan military training camps in Mogadishu.

The visit comes just days after a suicide bomber targeted the Jaale Siyaad military training facility in the capital.

The bombing, which was claimed by the Al-Shabaab militant group, resulted in the deaths of several soldiers and cadets. The attack highlighted the ongoing security challenges faced by the Somali military as it works to combat the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups.

During his visit, General Muhuyidin met with soldiers and instructors at the training camps, and reviewed the facilities and equipment available to them. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of vigilance and readiness in the face of ongoing security threats, and expressed his appreciation for the sacrifices made by the country’s military personnel.

The General’s visit also served as a morale boost for the soldiers and trainers at the camps, who are working tirelessly to improve their skills and abilities in the service of their country.

The training camps play a critical role in preparing Somali soldiers for the challenges they will face in their efforts to establish peace and security throughout the country.

