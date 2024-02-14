Somali Deputy Prime Minister chairs humanitarian crisis meeting in Mogadishu

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Somalia Federal Government Salah Jama has on Wednesday presided over a crucial meeting at the headquarters of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA ) in the Nation capital Mogadishu.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the Somali Prime Minister office, SODMA, and the State Government’s relief ministries, as well as representatives from various local NGOs.

Discussions majorly focused on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the country, convening of a subsequent extraordinary meeting by the disaster agency to address the humanitarian challenges.

Ways and mechanisms of strategizing on how to bolster relief efforts for the families affected by the natural calamities and mitigation plans were also prominently covered in the meeting.

The meeting also addressed accelerating and finalizing laws and policies to prevent aid diversion and to establish a dedicated committee comprising SoDMA and local agencies to prevent displacement of people from their communities.

The officials present at the meeting underscored the significance of collaborative among the different stakeholders in a bid to alleviate the suffering of the local population.

