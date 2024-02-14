Acting Foreign Affairs participates in high level Security meeting with ATMIS and AU officials

The State Minister and Acting Foreign Minister of Somalia, Ali Omar, has on Wednesday attended in a meeting to discuss the security situation and the war against terror.

The meeting was also attended by from the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the African Union (AU).

The meeting focused to reviewing the positive trajectory made in the war against Al-Shabaab.

Discussions also focused on the challenges and opportunities for enhancing and bolstering the security and stability of Somalia.

Garnering support from regional and international partners for Somalia government ongoing efforts for economic and national development also featured prominently in the discussions.

