President Mohamud arrives in Kismayo town to accelerate war against Al-Shabaab and champion for constitutional changes

Somalia President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has on Wednesday arrived in the port city of Kismayo, the interim capital of Jubbaland State of Somalia.

He was warmly received at the airport by the State President, Ahmed Mohamed Islaam Madobe, council of ministers,MPs from the state level of government and members of public.

During his stay, Mohamud is expected to meet with the Jubbaland leadership to discuss current political and security situation in the country.

Bolstering the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group that has gained momentum across the country and liberation of parts of the region that are still under the insurgents control will be a key point in the discussions.

According to sources familiar with the visit, The President is also expected to champion the support for the current provisional Constitutional amendment which has kicked off from the regional administration.

Jubbaland State is among the areas where Al-Shabab still holds significant territory and the visit by the Head of the State underscores his resolve to defeating and eliminating Al-Shabab from the Horn of Africa Nation where they have been wrecking havoc for decades now.

