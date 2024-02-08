Somali Cabinet ministers approve the appointment of ten new ambassadors in efforts to enhance diplomatic relations with the World

In their weekly meeting, the Somali Cabinet ministers has on Thursday unanimously approved the appointment of ten new ambassadors.

According to a statement from the Somali Federal government, the new ambassadors will be deployed to various countries across the world where Somalia maintains and shares diplomatic relations.

The government is yet to officially release the names of the countries where the envoys will be sent in the coming days.

The appointment of the new ambassadors comes at a critical time when Somalia is endeavouring to bolster and strengthen cooperation and relations with international community for the growth and development of the Nation and create regional and international alliances.

The ambassadors appointed are namely:

1. Abdiaziz Mohamud Mohamed (Farabadane)

2. Abdullahi Mohamed Sheikh Abdullahi

3. Ali Abdi Aware

4. Ali Mohamed Abukar (Ali Wolf)

5. Bashir Hassan Haji

6. Fathudin Ali Mohamed

7. Hussein Abdi Halane

8. Khadija Osoble Ali

9. Khadra A Duale

10. Ridwan Hirsi Mohamed

