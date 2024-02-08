Somali Police personnel conclude community policing training in Mogadishu

Somali Police have on Wednesday finalized a national training strategy and a community policing policy for both the Federal and State levels.

The training was aimed at uplifting and enhancing the knowledge, skills and capacity of the officers to deal with the changing dynamics of crimes and combat terror threats.

United Nations Development Development Programme ( UNDP) said that empowering the Somali police force with the necessary and essential skills is vital for making Somalia safe and stable.

It added that it is committed to bolstering the capabilities of the Somali police officers as they assume security responsibilities from the outgoing ATMIS peace troops.

The programme was facilitated and supported by UNDP and the United Nations Police.

