Somali Cabinet discusses the ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama has on Thursday Cabinet meeting that discussed the ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab and the security and political situation in the country.

According to Somali National News Agency, top security commanders briefed the Council of Ministers on the progress achieved in the offensive against terrorism.

During the meeting, senior security officials also shared with the council of ministers on the achievements and challenges experienced in the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab across the country.

The council commended the security commanders for their tireless efforts to ensuring that the country is safe from the hands of the enemy.

The cabinet also deliberates on ways of ensuring that the areas liberated from the group are stabilized and government services extended to the Somali people living in those areas which have been lagging behind in different fronts for decades now.

Somalia government has in recent days stepped up heavy military operations against Al-Shabaab militants that have been posing danger to the Somali people for years now.

Recent operations in Galgaduud region in Galmudug State have led to the destruction of machinery and weapons used by the insurgents to inflict harm on the members of the public.

Al-Shabab militants has since 2022 been encountering huge losses in terms of personnel and territory as activities and operations against the group continues to gain momentum in the Horn of Africa Nation.

