Joint Operation Destroys Al-Shabaab Weapons Cache in Galgaduud Region

In a coordinated effort between the Somali National Army and international partners, a joint operation was successfully conducted in the Jacar and Garabla areas of the Galgaduud region.

The operation focused on targeting the stronghold of the Al-Shabaab group, resulting in the destruction of two key facilities housing weapons and vehicles, according to a statement released by the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

While NISA did not provide detailed information on the extent of the damage inflicted on the Al-Shabaab group, the operation signifies a significant blow to their capabilities in the Jajar and Garabla areas. These areas have long been under the control of Al-Shabaab, with Elbur district serving as their main stronghold.

Yesterday, NISA reported the successful elimination of six Al-Shabaab leaders in the Buq-Aqable area. These individuals were involved in extorting money from the local population, further demonstrating the joint efforts to dismantle the terrorist group’s infrastructure and disrupt their illicit activities.

This recent operation follows an important development in Somalia’s counterterrorism efforts, as NISA announced the complete shutdown of 14 news websites allegedly operated by Al-Shabaab. It marks the first time that the Somali intelligence agency has achieved such a significant feat in combatting the extremist group’s online presence.

In a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, NISA disclosed that their cyber division conducted a cybersecurity operation to identify and target websites promoting illicit activities associated with Al-Shabaab. The operation involved thorough investigations into suspicious websites and the identification of their registered owners.

