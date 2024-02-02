Senior Al-Shabab commander surrenders to Somali military

A high profile Al-Shabaab Commander has surrendered to Somali National Army in Baidoa town, the administrative capital of South West State as the government continues with offensive against the group across the country .

Mohamed Najib who defected to the Somali military said that he denounced the group’s ideology of inflicting losses on the Somali people.

According to military officials, Najib took part in several battles in Lamu and Mandera Counties in Northern and Coast of Kenya where a number of people have been killed and others injured.

Mohamed who was trained in Sakow town in Middle Jubba region which is entirely under the control of Al-Shabaab said that he wants to start a new leave of life and become a responsible member of the public.

He called on his colleagues in the terror outfit to give in and surrender themselves to Somali government and make use of the amnesty extended to them by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

His defection comes at a time the group is suffering losses across the country following well coordinated military activities aimed at eradicating the outfit from the Horn of Africa Nation where they have been wreaking havoc for dozens of years.

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared a total war against Al-Shabaab after his re-election in June 2022 and successive offensives against the terror group spearheaded by the U.S Africa Command have led to the killing of thousands of the militants and seizure of several strategic towns throughout the country.

