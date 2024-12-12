The Cabinet of the Federal Government of Somalia has approved the appointment of the Director General of the Immigration and Nationality Agency, who is now Mustaf Sheikh Ali Dhuhulow.

Mustaf Dhuxulow has previously held ministerial positions in both the Transitional Government and the successive formal governments.

He served as a Member of Parliament for twenty years, starting from the time of the Mbagathi process.

The Cabinet of the Government approved the proposal from the Ministry of Internal Security for the appointment of the Director General of the Immigration Agency.

Dhuhulow is set to take over from Ahmed Said Mohamed, who had been at the helm of the immigration docket since July 2023.