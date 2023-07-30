Somali authorities arrest 14 people in relation to army base suicide attack

Somali authorities reported the arrest of 14 people, involving officers and soldiers, in connection with a suicide bombing that targeted the Jalle Siyad military academy in Mogadishu. 30 soldiers perished and 70 others were injured in the attack Abdifitah Qasim, the deputy defense minister for Somalia, made the announcement during a session of the lower house of parliament. He voiced that the National Security Agency , the police, and the military command are all looking into the attack on the Jalle Siyad military camp right now. One of those imprisoned was the camp’s leader.

Qasim reaffirmed the government’s dedication to a thorough investigation, saying that the soldiers who died were like “our own children,” and that those who helped to facilitate the attack would be held accountable. The following day, the militant organization al-Shabab released a statement on Telegram claiming that one of its suicide bombers was responsible for the attack. After breakfast, the soldiers lined up as the bomber detonated a suicide vest. Officials confirmed that the soldiers had recently been sent to Mogadishu for additional training and resupply.

Separately, Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, Somalia’s deputy minister of information, informed the media on Saturday of a joint operation involving friendly nations and Somali government forces. He claimed that 100 al-Shabab fighters were killed during the operation which was focused on a region between the Middle Shabelle and Galgaduud regions. The names of the foreign military personnel taking part in this operation were kept a secret. Somali forces have been actively battling al-Shabab in a number of military operations over the past few months, concentrating on the country’s central regions where the organization has long held sway over some locales.

