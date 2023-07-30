Heavy clashes erupt in Southwest state : Somalia

Heavy clashes have erupted between Somali forces and Al-Shabaab militants on Sunday near the Goofgaduud Burey neighborhood, which is 30 kilometers west of Baidoa. This unfolds barely a week since the Somali army retook the district from al-Shabaab. The residents claim that heavy artillery exchanges between the two sides occurred, with unknown casualties. After al-Shabaab briefly took control of it last week, Goofgaduud Burey was retaken by Somali government forces. The conflict occurs a day after a significant operation by the Somali National Army on the border between the Middle Shabelle and Galgadud regions resulted in the deaths of at least 100 al-Shabab militants.

In August 2022, Mohamud launched a “total war” against al-Shabaab. In the first phase, Somali forces concentrated on the central regions of Hirshabelle and Galmudug, supporting local clans that were rebelling against al-Shabaab. The terrorist group had seen public support deteriorate in those areas after it raised taxes on residents to make up for losses incurred from an economic downturn and natural disasters, disregarding the effects of the policy on people’s livelihoods.

Al-Shabaab was driven out of areas it had ruled for more than ten years during the first stage, which was the most successful offensive since 2016. The government then launched phase two in March 2023 to combat al Shabaab in the south. However, given the planned withdrawal of foreign troops and the fact that southern clans haven’t demonstrated the same propensity to turn against al-Shabaab, concerns remain about Somalia’s ability to hold the areas it has liberated and expand its territory.

