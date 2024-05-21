The Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has issued a warning about a severe Tropical Cyclone beaconing in the Indian Ocean named Laly that it said may impact many parts of the country primarily the coastal areas of Jubbaland and Southwest regional States, as well as the Benadir region.

According to SODMA, the cities that might be severely impacted by the cyclone are Mogadishu, Barawe, Kismayo, Marka, Jamame, and Badhadhe.

The disaster agency in its statement called on the members of the public living near the coastal areas to remain extra vigilant and exercise caution during the cyclone period.

A tropical cyclone is a rapidly rotating storm that begins over tropical oceans, and they can vary in speed, size, and intensity and are the second-most dangerous natural hazards, after earthquakes.