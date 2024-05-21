Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh opened today a Workshop on the Coordination and Implementation of #Somalia’s 2019 Global Refugee Forum Pledges organized by the National Commission for Refugees and IDPs.

In his remarks, Minister Hosh thanked the National Commission for Refugees and IDPs, for their tireless effort addressing the concerns of refugees and IDPs in Somalia

Representatives from the Federal Member States, United Nations Representatives were in attendance at the meeting.

Somalia Federal Government made four pledges focusing on burden and responsibility sharing, livelihoods, and solutions in the Global Refugee Forum (GRF) in 2019.

These commitments included taking concrete steps in the area Relocation and Reintegration, Creation of new jobs within 5 years, finding a permanent solution for the recurring flood/drought cycle that leads to displacement along the Shabeelle and Jubba River regions within 5 years as well as Strengthening the provision of durable solutions to all displaced populations and refugee-returnees through developing an inclusive and rigorous National Durable Solutions Strategy.

Federal Member States (Puntland, Jubaland, and South West) allocated permanent land in Baidoa, Bossaso, Galkayo, and Kismayo, to enhance reintegration of returnees and find durable solutions for IDPs.

The Government also conducted monthly meetings aimed at enhancing self-reliance and reducing protracted IDPs working through the National Durable Solutions Secretariat under the Ministry of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development.