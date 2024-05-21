The Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Banadir region Yusuf Hussein Jim’ale Madale has on Tuesday received the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Amb. Ahmad Juma Al Rumaithi at the Banadir Municipality headquarters.

They engaged discussions on enhancing the relations between UAE and Somalia in the areas of bilateral and humanitarian aid.

The discussions also centred on implementation of development projects in Somalia.

Mayor Madaale expressed gratitude to the UAE government for its continuous support to Somalia in different areas including strengthening of the ongoing humanitarian aid to the Somali people who have severely impacted by the natural calamities.

Madaale underscored the importance of closer relations between the two countries in areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

On his side, the Ambassador expressed his government unwavering commitment to bolstering support to the Somali people especially during this critical moment where the Somali communities are grappling with myriad challenges key being the recent El-Nino floods and other natural disasters.

The meeting between the two sides highlighted the importance of strengthened relations between the two countries in the fight against Al-Shabaab and security sector for the development and progress of the Horn of Africa Nation.