The Somali Disaster Management Agency has on Monday dispatched a second relief shipment to the Bakol Region, specifically to the Wajid District today.

According to SODMA, the displaced community and the impoverished residents in Wajid district have been enduring challenging conditions.

The aid includes various categories of food previously donated by the UAE government.

Dr. Abdirahman Waheed, the Commissioner’s Personal Assistant, saw off the aid at the Adan Adde Airport.

Upon safely landing at the district airport, Wajid District Commissioner, Mohamed Moallim Yusuf, thanked Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim for the humanitarian assistance and promised to distribute it to the deserving people.

Bakool is among the regions severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods and other natural calamities that have had devastating effects on the local residents depriving off their livelihoods and rendering them homeless.

SODMA has recently stepped up efforts aimed at helping the Somali people severely impacted by the recent natural calamities across the country.