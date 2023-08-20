Somali army chief visits Aden Yabal district, urges vigilance against Al-Shabaab

In a move aimed at bolstering the country’s military efforts, General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin, the Somali Army Chief, embarked on a visit to the Aden Yabal District in the Middle Shebel region.

Accompanied by Director of Tubasan Abdullahi Mohamed Noor, the commander received a warm welcome from members of the Somali Parliament, district administration officials, and army officers stationed in the area.

During his visit, General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin conducted a thorough inspection of the armed forces’ positions in the district, commending their dedication and hard work in service to the nation.

Recognizing the challenges posed by the Al-Shabaab militant group, which has long been a threat to the Somali people, the commander emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant against the conspiracies of these “evildoers”.

The militant group has plagued the nation for far too long, causing immense suffering and hindering progress on multiple fronts.

He said his visit to Aden Yabal District boosts the morale of the troops on the ground but also serves as a demonstration of solidarity and support from the highest levels of military leadership.

