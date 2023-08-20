Somalia’s senate makes strides towards accountability with first reading of auditor general’s bill

The Upper House of the Federal Parliament passed the first reading of the long-awaited Auditor General’s bill during their 5th session.

The session, presided over by Chairman Abdi Hashi Abdullahi and his Deputies, marked a milestone in the legislative process aimed at strengthening financial oversight mechanisms in the country.

Highlighting the importance of the bill, His Excellency Abdikadir Elmi Hange, the Deputy Minister of Finance, delivered a comprehensive and detailed explanation of the draft law.

The Deputy Minister emphasized the instrumental role the Auditor General’s office would play in promoting good governance, combating corruption, and ensuring effective management of public funds. The bill, once enacted, will empower the Auditor General to conduct independent audits of government entities, evaluate financial practices, and provide recommendations for improvement.

Following the presentation and subsequent discussions, the Chairman of the Senate urged the members of the Finance Committee to diligently carry out their constitutional duty with respect to this crucial legislation. The Finance Committee, responsible for reviewing and analyzing the bill in detail, holds the responsibility of ensuring its alignment with the country’s legal framework and overall objectives of accountability and transparency.

This recent development follows the House of the People’s approval of the Auditor General’s bill in a previous session.

With an overwhelming majority of 135 votes in favor, the bill received resounding support from the lower house of the Federal Parliament. The unified stance of both houses underscores the widespread recognition of the urgent need to strengthen financial oversight mechanisms and promote responsible governance practices in Somalia.

The enactment of the Auditor General’s bill is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in the management of public finances, curbing mismanagement, and fostering greater accountability across government institutions. By establishing an independent auditing body, Somalia aims to enhance financial transparency, bolster public trust, and attract international investments crucial for the country’s economic growth and development.

The bill will undergo further scrutiny and analysis by the Finance Committee of the Upper House, where members will meticulously examine its contents, propose amendments if necessary, and ensure its compliance with the country’s legal framework. Once the bill successfully completes the legislative process, it will be signed into law, marking a significant milestone in Somalia’s pursuit of a more transparent and accountable governance structure.

